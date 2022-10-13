Facts

12:29 13.10.2022

Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

1 min read
Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

Some 19 kamikaze drones and five attack helicopters of the enemy were destroyed during the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"During the day on October 12, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five Ka-52 attack helicopters, 17 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and two Zala Lancets," the message published on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning reads.

Tags: #drones #air_force

MORE ABOUT

17:20 12.10.2022
Mobile, stationary units for fight against kamikaze drones created in Zaporizhia – Starukh

Mobile, stationary units for fight against kamikaze drones created in Zaporizhia – Starukh

16:37 11.10.2022
Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

15:00 03.10.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

16:41 27.09.2022
Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

18:30 02.09.2022
Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

17:53 26.08.2022
Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

12:28 03.08.2022
Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones for AFU by Sept

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones for AFU by Sept

16:16 15.07.2022
Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

Poroshenko Foundation, NGO Sprava Hromad donate 350 drones from Estonia to AFU

13:49 24.06.2022
Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

20:09 10.06.2022
USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

USAID sends Donetsk region 20 drones, more than 100 radio stations for detection of water supply system damages

AD

HOT NEWS

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

LATEST

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

Britain to supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles – country's defense chief

AD
AD
AD
AD