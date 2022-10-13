Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

Some 19 kamikaze drones and five attack helicopters of the enemy were destroyed during the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"During the day on October 12, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five Ka-52 attack helicopters, 17 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and two Zala Lancets," the message published on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning reads.