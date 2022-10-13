Facts

11:23 13.10.2022

In certain areas, enemy units start to receive orders from top leadership to temporarily stop offensive – General Staff

In certain areas of hostilities, the occupying units began to receive orders from the top leadership to temporarily stop offensive operations, due to the extremely low moral and psychological state, numerous desertions from among the mobilized and failure to comply with combat orders, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to available information, in the area of the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhia region, our units hit three enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems along with personnel. The wounded invaders were transported to a local hospital. In Kherson region, as a result of pinpoint fire in Tokarivka area, the enemy's losses amounted to 150 people killed," the report posted on Facebook on Thursday morning said.

In addition, it is known that the enemy repair base in the village of Kalanchak daily accepts up to 30 units of damaged armored vehicles for repairs.

