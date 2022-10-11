Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for a symmetrical response to Russia's actions at the level of the entire Group of Seven (G7) and democratic world.

“At the level of the entire Group of Seven and our entire democratic world, we must respond symmetrically: when Russia attacks the energy sector and energy stability of our countries, we must block its energy sector with sanctions, break the stability of Russian revenues from oil and gas trade,” he said speaking via video link at the G-7 summit on Tuesday.

"We need a hard price ceiling for oil and gas exports from Russia – zero profit for the terrorist state. It is such steps that can bring the world closer: they encourage the terrorist state to think about peace, about the disadvantage of war," he said.

Zelensky stressed: “We must also recognize the obvious fact: there can be no dialogue with this leader of Russia, who has no future. Talks can be either with another head of Russia – who will comply with the UN Charter, the basic principles of humanity and territorial integrity of Ukraine – or in a different configuration, so that the key terrorist does not have the opportunity to influence key decisions through terror. Now one person is blocking peace – and this person is in Moscow.”