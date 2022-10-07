Winners of Nobel Peace prize in 2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Memorial organization (Russia)

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Memorial Human Rights Center (RF), as well as the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

The Committee said that they have been awarded for that they “for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens.”

“Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy,” they said.

According to the committee's press release, each laureate was awarded a third of the prize amount.