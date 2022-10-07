Facts

13:10 07.10.2022

Winners of Nobel Peace prize in 2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Memorial organization (Russia)

1 min read
Winners of Nobel Peace prize in 2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Memorial organization (Russia)

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Memorial Human Rights Center (RF), as well as the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, the Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

The Committee said that they have been awarded for that they “for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens.”

“Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy,” they said.

According to the committee's press release, each laureate was awarded a third of the prize amount.

Tags: #nobel #peace

MORE ABOUT

09:46 22.09.2022
Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

15:34 19.07.2022
Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

18:59 16.06.2022
Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

Russia must understand peace no alternative, must start looking for it – Zelensky

18:32 16.04.2022
Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

09:38 30.03.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine has already received $3 bln in intl financing, talks underway for another $10 bln

Shmyhal: Ukraine has already received $3 bln in intl financing, talks underway for another $10 bln

09:15 21.03.2022
Zelensky says Jerusalem could be venue to reach peace

Zelensky says Jerusalem could be venue to reach peace

11:06 18.03.2022
Ministry of Social Policy calls on global manufacturers of technical means of rehabilitation to stop cooperation with Russia, Belarus

Ministry of Social Policy calls on global manufacturers of technical means of rehabilitation to stop cooperation with Russia, Belarus

09:23 10.03.2022
Zelensky: Russian airstrike on maternity hospital in Mariupol – final proof of genocide of Ukrainians

Zelensky: Russian airstrike on maternity hospital in Mariupol – final proof of genocide of Ukrainians

14:24 06.03.2022
Experienced veterans, volunteers from 52 countries going to Ukraine – FM

Experienced veterans, volunteers from 52 countries going to Ukraine – FM

17:47 04.03.2022
Third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place tomorrow or day after tomorrow – Podoliak

Third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place tomorrow or day after tomorrow – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

Rada dismisses Shevchenko from post of NBU head

LATEST

Russia's use of Iranian drones not to significantly affect course of war – ISW

Reznikov: We guarantee life and safety to Russian military who refuse to fight, we’ll achieve tribunal for those who give criminal orders

Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

Ambassador Korniychuk called on the Israeli authorities to stop avoiding ambiguity and to provide assistance to Ukraine

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Zelensky introduces candidature of Oschadbank ex-head Pyshny for NBU head

AD
AD
AD
AD