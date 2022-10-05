Facts

10:40 05.10.2022

Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky again called for the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

He stated this on Tuesday evening, speaking via video link to the participants of the public debate War and Law, which takes place as part of the Night of Law, initiated by the President of the French Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius.

"A Special Tribunal should be established for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. So that it can punish those who, unfortunately, cannot be reached by the International Criminal Court and all other available judicial institutions of the world," he said.

Zelensky noted that "you and I do not have a constitutional basis to hold the Russian political and military leadership accountable for the crime of aggression."

We, he said, have the International Criminal Court (ICC). "Ukraine fully supports the activities of this court, Ukraine recognizes the jurisdiction of this court in relation to all events that took place on the territory of Ukraine," the president said.

"I believe that the International Criminal Court will be able to create a historical precedent of an absolutely legal response to the crimes committed by the Russian occupiers, as large-scale as the Russian war against Ukraine. But for the original crime of armed aggression to receive a fair answer as well, we must supplement the activities of the International Criminal Court," the president said.

According to him, "the project for the creation of the tribunal was presented to our partners." "When we conclude an agreement and establish a Special Tribunal for Russian aggression, the very fact of preparing indictments and issuing arrest warrants for those who planned and ordered the beginning of this aggression will be the most powerful signal to all other potential aggressors in the world," Zelensky said, inviting "France, in particular, your Constitutional Council to actively join the negotiations on the establishment of the special tribunal."

