Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

The Russian Federation is destroying in the occupied territories the foundations of life – the economy, the social sphere, and culture, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced, having published a photo of the consequences of the stay of Russian invaders in Lyman (Donetsk region).

"This is what the occupier left behind in Ukrainian Lyman. The aggressor state is destroying every foundation of life everywhere in the occupied territory: the economy, the social sphere, culture," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

According to the president, "this can only be stopped in one way: to liberate our lands. And we are sure that the entire territory of our state will be liberated from the enemy – the enemy not only of Ukraine, but also of life itself, humanity, law and truth."