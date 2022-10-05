Facts

09:54 05.10.2022

Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

1 min read
Zelensky: Russia destroys foundations of life – economy, social sphere, culture in occupied territories

The Russian Federation is destroying in the occupied territories the foundations of life – the economy, the social sphere, and culture, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced, having published a photo of the consequences of the stay of Russian invaders in Lyman (Donetsk region).

"This is what the occupier left behind in Ukrainian Lyman. The aggressor state is destroying every foundation of life everywhere in the occupied territory: the economy, the social sphere, culture," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

According to the president, "this can only be stopped in one way: to liberate our lands. And we are sure that the entire territory of our state will be liberated from the enemy – the enemy not only of Ukraine, but also of life itself, humanity, law and truth."

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

10:56 05.10.2022
Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

10:40 05.10.2022
Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

10:10 05.10.2022
Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

Zelensky discusses with Biden extra sanctions, situation on battlefield

09:32 05.10.2022
Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

09:28 05.10.2022
Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

Biden informs Zelensky about new $625 mln assistance package for Ukraine – White House

09:17 05.10.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

Zelensky: Ukrainian army makes fast, powerful movement in south

11:12 04.10.2022
Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

09:18 03.10.2022
Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

Zelensky calls powerful statement by nine NATO countries in support of Ukraine's entry into Alliance

17:23 30.09.2022
Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

10:29 30.09.2022
Zelensky: Russia won’t receive new territory of Ukraine, but equates itself to so–called ‘DPR,’ ‘LPR’

Zelensky: Russia won’t receive new territory of Ukraine, but equates itself to so–called ‘DPR,’ ‘LPR’

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to submit to UN General Assembly issue of paying reparations by Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

Україна винесе на Генасамблею ООН питання щодо виплати Росією репарацій - Зеленський

Zelensky again calls for creation of Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Zaporizhia, air defense works – local authorities

LATEST

Ukraine to receive ammunition, 4 HIMARS, 32 howitzers, 200 MaxxPro armored vehicles as part of new military aid package from USA – Pentagon

Україна винесе на Генасамблею ООН питання щодо виплати Росією репарацій - Зеленський

Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Zaporizhia, air defense works – local authorities

More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

European Commission to pay EUR 5 bln in aid to Ukraine by year-end – European Commission Vice President

Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

Sweden passes Ukraine more than 500,000 doses of updated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

France to continue providing Ukraine with expert, technology support for documenting Russia's war crimes – PGO

Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

Russia expelled from ICAO Council – Ukrainian ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD