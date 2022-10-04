Facts

12:49 04.10.2022

Japan plans to reopen embassy in Kyiv

1 min read
Japan plans to reopen embassy in Kyiv

Japan plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv by the end of October, more than seven months after a temporary closure due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, The Japan Times reports, citing diplomatic sources.

"As other Group of Seven industrialized countries have already resumed diplomatic operations in Ukraine, Japan is set to finalize the decision in light of the improved security situation in the Ukrainian capital, according to the sources," according to an article in The Japan Times on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference on Monday that the resumption of the embassy is "vital for close communication between Japan and Ukraine," adding Japan will take the issue into "comprehensive consideration."

Now Japan supports its citizens living in Ukraine, mainly through the Japanese Embassy in Warsaw and its office in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszow.

Tags: #embassy #japan

MORE ABOUT

09:48 29.07.2022
Ukraine asks Lebanon to clarify circumstances of entry of Syrian ship with stolen Ukrainian barley into Tripoli port - embassy

Ukraine asks Lebanon to clarify circumstances of entry of Syrian ship with stolen Ukrainian barley into Tripoli port - embassy

12:17 27.07.2022
The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel regarding the shelling of the Odesa port: the russia is deceiving everyone

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel regarding the shelling of the Odesa port: the russia is deceiving everyone

19:24 17.07.2022
Russia's financing of anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel is ineffective, - Ambassador Korniychuk

Russia's financing of anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel is ineffective, - Ambassador Korniychuk

14:37 12.07.2022
Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

19:09 04.07.2022
The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

The constructive dialogue with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Israel is aimed at the benefit of Ukrainian refugees, - The Embassy

11:26 30.06.2022
Japan to extend additional $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Japan to extend additional $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

16:51 27.06.2022
Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $500 mln additional loan from Japan – Finance Ministry

18:42 02.06.2022
U.S. to fully resume work of embassy in Ukraine

U.S. to fully resume work of embassy in Ukraine

11:50 25.05.2022
Ukraine receives $100 mln loan from Japan on concessional terms – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $100 mln loan from Japan on concessional terms – Finance Ministry

19:51 19.05.2022
Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

AD

HOT NEWS

Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

Davydiv Brid in Kherson region liberated from occupation – military

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

Zelensky: prospect of hostilities becoming obvious – more and more occupiers want to escape

Invaders launch missile attack on medical facility in Kharkiv region: doctor killed, nurse wounded – Synehubov

LATEST

France to continue providing Ukraine with expert, technology support for documenting Russia's war crimes – PGO

Villages of Bohuslavka, Borivska Andriyivka in Kharkiv region liberated – Borivska village Council

Russia expelled from ICAO Council – Ukrainian ambassador

Davydiv Brid in Kherson region liberated from occupation – military

Ukrainian air defense destroys enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in Odesa

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

Four HIMARS expected in next US $625 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

Musk offers to cede Crimea to Russia, Podoliak offers to demilitarize Russia in return

Yermak presents Gold Star Order to five defenders of Azovstal, who awarded title of Hero of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD