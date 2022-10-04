Japan plans to reopen embassy in Kyiv

Japan plans to reopen its embassy in Kyiv by the end of October, more than seven months after a temporary closure due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, The Japan Times reports, citing diplomatic sources.

"As other Group of Seven industrialized countries have already resumed diplomatic operations in Ukraine, Japan is set to finalize the decision in light of the improved security situation in the Ukrainian capital, according to the sources," according to an article in The Japan Times on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference on Monday that the resumption of the embassy is "vital for close communication between Japan and Ukraine," adding Japan will take the issue into "comprehensive consideration."

Now Japan supports its citizens living in Ukraine, mainly through the Japanese Embassy in Warsaw and its office in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszow.