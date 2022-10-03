Zaluzhny talks with head of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Milley

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny held a telephone conversation with Head of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, during which the parties discussed issues of meeting the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"This evening I had a telephone conversation with Head of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. We discussed the issues of meeting the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in repelling Russian armed aggression," Zaluzhny was quoted by the press center of the General Staff on Facebook on Sunday.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked "the entire American people and their leaders for their consistent and unwavering support for Ukraine in these difficult times."