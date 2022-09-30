Facts

17:23 30.09.2022

Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president.

"Ukraine has been and remains a leader in negotiating efforts. It was our state that had always offered Russia to agree on coexistence on equal, honest, worthy and fair terms. Obviously, this is impossible with this Russian president," Zelensky said in his video message.

The head of state stressed that incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not know what dignity and honesty are."

"We are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another Russian president," he said.

The President also noted that only the expelling of the Russian occupiers from all the territory of Ukraine would return peace.

"We will follow this path," Zelensky concluded.

