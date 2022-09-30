Zelensky: We know how to react to Russia’s actions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there will be decisions at a special meeting of the NSDC on Friday, because "we know how to respond to any Russian actions."

“Tomorrow is another day of our struggle, another day on the path to victory. Will it be special for us? It will be another day that will bring us closer to security and peace, to restoration of our territorial integrity. Because millions of Ukrainians fight and work for this. A special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which I convened, will take place tomorrow. There will be decisions. We know how to react to any Russian actions,” he said in his video address Thursday.