Russia conscripts 2,000 people from Crimea to Kherson region, incl Crimean Tatars – General Staff

The Russian Federation mobilized 2,000 people from Crimea to Kherson region, in particular Crimean Tatars, the General Staff reports.

"It is known that on September 27, some 2,000 mobilized from Crimea were sent from Sevastopol to Kherson region. In addition, the military commissars in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea received an order to prioritize the conscription of Crimean Tatars into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces with their assignment to combat units performing tasks in areas of the most intense combat operations," the General Staff said in a morning report.

It is noted that during September 26, only in Saky district, 21 people from the category of Crimean Tatars were mobilized.

However, the enemy continues to suffer losses. So, on September 27, in Zaporizhia direction, in the area of ​​the settlement of Tokmak, the defense forces destroyed three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. Enemy personnel losses are being specified.