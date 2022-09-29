Facts

09:38 29.09.2022

Zelensky in address to Athens Democracy Forum: Greater unity we have, more tangible Russia's defeat is

3 min read
Zelensky in address to Athens Democracy Forum: Greater unity we have, more tangible Russia's defeat is

Unity is the main force of democracy, and the greater unity we have, the more tangible the defeat of Russia, which unleashed a war against Ukraine, becomes, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video address to the Athens Democracy Forum.

In his speech, the head of state noted that humanity would be able to protect democracy and guarantee its future.

"We will, because we know what gives democracy strength – this is unity. Unity makes democracy alive. When societies are completely atomized, when there are no stable ties between peoples, when someone may not come to the aid of another in a democratic community, democracy gets weaker, lags behind, falls apart," Zelensky said.

According to him, we have seen that people can become disillusioned with democracy if they feel unequal and humiliated, if people lose emotional connection with their representatives in power, moreover, there have been examples in history when individual democracies did not respond in the face of threats to other democracies, or when a tyrannical minority conquered the majority because it was not united. In such cases, he noted, tyrannies often began to destroy their own society, just to save power.

"This is exactly what happened in Russia over the past 30 years. So unity is the universal answer... All democracies should act in a united fashion, be a real community, and help each other when necessary. This is not only a matter of relations between the leaders of the states. This is not a question of who is or is not historically related to whom. This is a question of struggle for a democratic system. When we are truly together, no one will be an insurmountable threat to us," he said.

"We see this [threat] now in the war that Russia has waged against our people and against our common democratic system. The greater unity we have, the more tangible Russian defeats are," Zelensky added.

Therefore, according to the head of state, it is important that there are no isolated groups in the world communities, whether they are power groups, separate privileged groups or unintegrated minorities, since democracy lives between people.

Also, Zelensky noted that after the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukraine managed to achieve the greatest unity of Europe and the democratic community of the whole world in decades.

"But the greatest does not mean the maximum. We have a lot to do to further strengthen our unity. And every such step to strengthen is a step to protect democracy. Not just somewhere, not just in some country, but in general – for all of us and for our children," he concluded.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

09:21 29.09.2022
Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

19:10 28.09.2022
Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

15:19 28.09.2022
Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

13:07 28.09.2022
War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

09:43 28.09.2022
Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

18:43 27.09.2022
Zelensky to French FM: We expect clear reaction in 8th package of sanctions to Russia's sham referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine

Zelensky to French FM: We expect clear reaction in 8th package of sanctions to Russia's sham referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine

09:48 27.09.2022
Zelensky: Russian offensive in Donetsk region is cynical murder of its own soldiers

Zelensky: Russian offensive in Donetsk region is cynical murder of its own soldiers

14:22 26.09.2022
Zelensky holds regular meeting of Supreme Commander's HQ

Zelensky holds regular meeting of Supreme Commander's HQ

09:44 26.09.2022
Zelensky on Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons: I don't think he's bluffing

Zelensky on Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons: I don't think he's bluffing

11:35 24.09.2022
Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces already shoot down several Iranian drones – Zelensky

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces already shoot down several Iranian drones – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

Borrell: EU strongly condemns sham 'referenda' which results cannot have legal consequences

USA convinced Russia falsified results of pseudo-referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine - White House

Zelensky: Canada could lead global demining efforts in Ukraine

Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

LATEST

Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

Borrell: EU strongly condemns sham 'referenda' which results cannot have legal consequences

USA convinced Russia falsified results of pseudo-referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine - White House

European Commission announces proposals for 8th package of sanctions against Russia

Russia still doesn't allow Ukraine to visit scene of mass killing Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Lithuanian President: Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory don't change reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson are, will be Ukraine

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

AD
AD
AD
AD