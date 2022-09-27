Zelensky to French FM: We expect clear reaction in 8th package of sanctions to Russia's sham referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna, said that he expects clear sanctions in the eights package of sanctions against Russia's aggression for the sham referenda organized by it in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"As for the pseudo-referenda, which Russia is holding at gunpoint, reaction should be not only in words. We are expecting clear sanctions in the eights package of sanctions against Russia's aggression and specific signals – what will happen if Russia recognized these pseudo-referenda. And NATO Member States should do and show the whole world that they guarantee security to any state on the European continent," he said.

Zelensky thanked Colonna for her visit to Ukraine.

"I am grateful to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna for the visit to Ukraine! And a separate thank you for your assistance to our army. And a separate thanks you to [first lady of France] Brigitte Macron for humanitarian aid. She met with the first lady of Ukraine on the sidelines of the [UN] General Assembly," the president said.