Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

The Ukrainian defense forces on Tuesday eliminated a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region and downed three drones of operational and tactical level, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On September 27, in Kherson region, at around 13:00, Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Pivden (South) Air Command downed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft. In addition, the anti-aircraft defense units of the AFU Air Forces eliminated three drones of operational and tactical level, possibly attack drones (the information is being specified), since the beginning of the day," it said on the Telegram channel.