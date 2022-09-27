AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past day on Monday, September 26, the AFU repelled an attack in the area of seven settlements and destroyed five control points, 12 enemy manpower and equipment concentration areas, two SAM positions, three ammunition depots and more than 10 separate important targets, the General Staff reported.

"During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Kurdiumivka, Zaitseve, Mayorske, Bakhmut, Kamyanka, Pervomaiske," the General Staff reported on Facebook.

The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 28 strikes. The defeat of more than 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and seven positions of anti-aircraft missile systems has been confirmed. Enemy losses are being clarified.

"Rocket troops and artillery hit five control points, 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, two positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, three ammunition depots, as well as more than 10 separate important targets," the General Staff reported.

It is also noted that the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP remains tense. The employees of the station do not want to cooperate with the enemy and are trying to leave the territories temporarily occupied by the occupiers. The occupied part of Kherson region is completely closed for entry and exit.

The successful defeat of enemy personnel and equipment in the previous days has been confirmed. Thus, seven Ural trucks were destroyed and disabled in Kherson, up to 10 units of weapons and military equipment and more than 20 occupiers were killed in Melitopol. In the areas of the settlements of Tokmak and Chernihiv of Zaporizhia region, an enemy S-300 complex, five units of military equipment were destroyed and more than 50 invaders were wounded.