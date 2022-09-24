Facts

11:14 24.09.2022

Ukraine presents realistic, logical vision of how to end war at UN General Assembly – Zelensky

At the UN General Assembly, Ukraine proposed a formula of peace, its way to the stabilization of international relations, and it was definitely heard by the world, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in his daily video address on Friday night.

"The reaction to my speech at the General Assembly was really positive. Different countries equally wanted to hear specifics. Specifics on how to restore peace, how to end this war. Ukraine presented its vision. Clear, logical, fair and realistic," he said, recalling that it is about five points: punishment for the aggressor, protection of life, restoration of security and territorial integrity, security guarantees and the determination of the world majority.

"And what did Russia present? Once again, lame excuses, complaints and constant lying propaganda, which the world has got tired of long ago, but Russian representatives still repeat it. A striking contrast with us," the president said.

He expressed gratitude to "all the heads of state, all the politicians, public figures, cultural and business leaders who expressed their support for us at the General Assembly and at all the events in America this week."

"In particular, I participated in a special meeting on food security. This is one of the key topics in the UN this year – it was Russian aggression that made it so urgent. The world is looking for means to protect people from hunger and price crisis, and Ukraine has something to offer," he said.

The president also said that Ukraine constantly increases food exports, helps the UN Food Program, sends grain as humanitarian aid to the countries that need it – Ethiopia, Somalia.

"And Ukraine has never ever provoked any crisis in the food market. The world appreciates all this," Zelensky said.

"Due to the decency of Ukraine and the constructive desire of our state to help others, we have a unique result: Russian propaganda is losing its influence even in the world where we still have to secure a strong information position, in particular in the countries of the Global South. These are Latin America, Africa, South Asia," he said.

