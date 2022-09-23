Facts

17:40 23.09.2022

Putin seeks to restore USSR, death of people is part of plan – Zelensky in interview with Alain Delon

Vladimir Putin wants the restoration of the USSR, and people are only expendable material for him, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with famous French actor Alain Delon, shown on the air of the telethon.

"He [Putin] understands perfectly well what he is doing. He knows how many people are dying. But for him this is an integral part of the plan," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he believes that Putin has made the majority of the nation believe in what he is doing. "There are social networks. We understand how people react. Many have been brainwashed by the information war, dirty information. Many have gone crazy and rejoice when they kill us. It looks scary," Zelensky said.

"Historically, they will lose, but the people on this Earth will pay the highest price. Many living things will die," he said.

Zelensky said that recently the Ukrainian authorities "received the body of a Briton, a volunteer who came to help the civilian population." "He was in captivity. For a month and a half they did not give out the body. It was without parts," he said.

"This is an indicator. They think they are intimidating people. These are terrible signals," the President also said.

