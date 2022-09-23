Facts

15:56 23.09.2022

Olena Zelenska presents her charitable foundation in USA

3 min read
Olena Zelenska presents her charitable foundation in USA

The presentation of the Olena Zelenska Foundation, wife of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, took place at a charity evening in New York at the venue presented by the Metropolitan Opera.

As reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Friday, the Foundation's primary goal is to restore Ukraine's human capital "so that every Ukrainian feels physically and mentally healthy, protected, and able to exercise their right to education, work, and build a future in Ukraine."

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have managed to do a lot. We have organised 20 convoys of life, which made it possible to evacuate more than 550 children with cancer to hospitals in Europe, the USA and Canada. We hosted the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit to raise money and purchase more than 80 ambulances. We evacuated children from orphanages for their temporary stay abroad. We provided humanitarian aid to family-type orphanages. But every day brings more and more requests and needs. More funding is needed. That is why I am creating the Foundation. The Foundation will make it possible to significantly scale assistance to people and provide proper treatment and decent education to everyone who needs it," Olena Zelenska said.

The Foundation has three key directions: medicine, education and humanitarian aid. Within these areas, it will provide targeted assistance, invest in reconstructing preschool and school education institutions, polyclinics and outpatient clinics, and provide grants for training and scientific developments. For anyone interested in learning more about the Foundation, please visit zelenskafoundation.org for more information.

"The war goes on, but so does life. It paves its way to recovery even during the war. The task of the Foundation is to help life win. And for this, we need hospitals, schools, and education," Olena Zelenska said.

The First Lady noted that global political and business leaders gathered this week for the 77th UN General Assembly in New York. They also became the guests of the charity evening on the occasion of the Foundation presentation. In particular, the event was attended by: former US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom James Cleverly, General Manager of the Metropolitan Opera in New York Peter Gelb, American TV host and actor Jimmy Fallon, actor Matt Damon, actress Brooke Shields, as well as a wide circle of diplomats and businessmen. All guests of the charity evening on the occasion of the Foundation presentation could contribute to the reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine joined the charity evening remotely from Kyiv. "We are fighting for freedom and protecting our people. We are doing everything possible to engage our friends – friends of freedom – worldwide who are willing to contribute to our struggle," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelenska #foundation

MORE ABOUT

11:42 14.09.2022
Zelenska attending speech of President of European Commission to European Parliament in Strasbourg

Zelenska attending speech of President of European Commission to European Parliament in Strasbourg

15:08 08.09.2022
Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

14:19 01.08.2022
Israel's resilience inspires Ukraine, - Olena Zelenska

Israel's resilience inspires Ukraine, - Olena Zelenska

09:56 21.07.2022
Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

09:36 21.07.2022
Zelenska, First Lady of USA discuss humanitarian projects

Zelenska, First Lady of USA discuss humanitarian projects

10:56 20.07.2022
Biden: Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as Ukraine

Biden: Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as Ukraine

16:41 21.05.2022
Olena Zelenska: I am waiting for family to unite like all families in Ukraine

Olena Zelenska: I am waiting for family to unite like all families in Ukraine

19:12 18.05.2022
Come Back Alive Foundation announces collection of $100 mln in support of AFU

Come Back Alive Foundation announces collection of $100 mln in support of AFU

16:13 15.02.2022
YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

17:49 01.10.2021
Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation donated UAH 248 000 for the purchase of optics for two sniper systems

Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation donated UAH 248 000 for the purchase of optics for two sniper systems

AD

HOT NEWS

Law enforcers exhume 436 bodies from mass burial site near Izium, majority have signs of violent death – Syniehubov

Two Russian UAVs shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

LATEST

Law enforcers exhume 436 bodies from mass burial site near Izium, majority have signs of violent death – Syniehubov

NBU approves renaming Alfa-Bank Ukraine as Sense Bank

Two Russian UAVs shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Makeyev as Ukraine's ambassador to Germany

Putin seeks to restore USSR, death of people is part of plan – Zelensky in interview with Alain Delon

Some 35 private houses, six multi-apartment buildings damaged in night shelling attack on Mykolaiv

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

Maasikas: Ukraine will get all our help to win war, have Russian war criminals prosecuted

IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD