Facts

15:43 23.09.2022

IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

2 min read
IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the IAEA plans to extend its mission at Zaporizhia NPP.

"By its actions at Zaporizhia NPP, Russia has brought the whole of Europe to the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. The safety of our nuclear facilities is one of the key challenges for everyone in the world. We discussed this issue at the UN with the president of France, the prime ministers of Japan and New Zealand, the foreign ministers of Great Britain, Germany and India, with the leadership of the EU, as well as with the head of the IAEA, Mr. Grossi. Everyone understands the importance of the demilitarization of Zaporizhia NPP and the safe operation of the facility. As one of the steps in this direction, the IAEA plans to extend its mission at the station," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the Ukrainian government is also working to organize international UN and EU missions to Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

"Russia arranges provocations and shelling of ZNPP almost every day. They want to disconnect this largest nuclear power plant in Europe from the Ukrainian network and continue to use the station as a military base. Therefore, it is so important that Russian troops be withdrawn not only from Zaporizhia NPP, but also from Energodar. A 30-kilometer security zone should be created," Shmyhal stressed.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:57 23.09.2022
Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

11:17 22.09.2022
Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

09:52 21.09.2022
Energoatom: we expect more decisive actions from IAEA to stop Russia's aggression amid new shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

Energoatom: we expect more decisive actions from IAEA to stop Russia's aggression amid new shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

12:28 15.09.2022
Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

Ukraine's power system is unlikely to be able to ensure export of electricity to Europe without ZNPP – PM

14:19 14.09.2022
Implementation of IAEA recommendations requires complete de-occupation of ZNPP, Enerhodar – Energoatom head

Implementation of IAEA recommendations requires complete de-occupation of ZNPP, Enerhodar – Energoatom head

11:08 14.09.2022
Zaporizhia NPP resumes operation of third backup power line – IAEA

Zaporizhia NPP resumes operation of third backup power line – IAEA

18:10 13.09.2022
Energy Minister calls on intl scientific community to contribute to demilitarization, de-occupation of ZNPP

Energy Minister calls on intl scientific community to contribute to demilitarization, de-occupation of ZNPP

09:25 13.09.2022
Ukraine restores second back-up power line to ZNPP - IAEA

Ukraine restores second back-up power line to ZNPP - IAEA

17:36 12.09.2022
WANO supports IAEA initiative to create safety zone at ZNPP

WANO supports IAEA initiative to create safety zone at ZNPP

09:31 12.09.2022
IAEA Director General: consultations on creation of security protection zone at ZNPP start

IAEA Director General: consultations on creation of security protection zone at ZNPP start

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

Zelensky: Russia's decision on mobilization is admission that their regular army crumbling

LATEST

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

Maasikas: Ukraine will get all our help to win war, have Russian war criminals prosecuted

Olena Zelenska presents her charitable foundation in USA

Podoliak sees disproportionate mobilization in Russia’s republics as ethnic cleansing

Kyivstar, lifecell operators resume communication in de-occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

G7 FMs condemn Russia's intentions to hold pseudo-referenda, promise to continue further targeted sanctions against Russia

Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

AD
AD
AD
AD