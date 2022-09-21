Biden: USA provides unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine - more than $25 bln

The United States has provided unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine, more than $25 billion, U.S. President Joseph Biden said.

Biden said, speaking at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, that the USA condemned the war. He also said that the United States had provided unprecedented security assistance and economic assistance to Ukraine - more than $25 billion today. Biden added that the U.S. allies and partners in the world are also helping: more than 40 countries present at the UNGA session contributed billions of dollars of their money to help Ukraine.