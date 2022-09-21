Facts

19:49 21.09.2022

Biden: USA provides unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine - more than $25 bln

1 min read
Biden: USA provides unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine - more than $25 bln

The United States has provided unprecedented security assistance to Ukraine, more than $25 billion, U.S. President Joseph Biden said.

Biden said, speaking at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, that the USA condemned the war. He also said that the United States had provided unprecedented security assistance and economic assistance to Ukraine - more than $25 billion today. Biden added that the U.S. allies and partners in the world are also helping: more than 40 countries present at the UNGA session contributed billions of dollars of their money to help Ukraine.

Tags: #usa #assistance

MORE ABOUT

10:46 16.09.2022
New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

13:42 15.09.2022
European Parliament approves EC proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln to Ukraine in second tranche of new macro-financial aid

European Parliament approves EC proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln to Ukraine in second tranche of new macro-financial aid

13:07 15.09.2022
Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

Ukraine receives first EUR 500 mln from EIB Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package

14:19 14.09.2022
Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

11:39 10.09.2022
Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities

Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities

17:16 08.09.2022
Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

15:30 08.09.2022
U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

12:09 08.09.2022
Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

13:53 07.09.2022
President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

President of European Commission: second tranche of new MFA for Ukraine to be EUR 5 bln

09:30 06.09.2022
Von der Leyen: European Commission to offer Ukraine EUR 5 bln of macro financial assistance

Von der Leyen: European Commission to offer Ukraine EUR 5 bln of macro financial assistance

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

Putin needs army of millions, his units taking run in Ukraine – Zelensky in interview with Bild

Upper floodgate of Pechenihy dam destroyed by missile strike, no casualties reported – President's Office Dpty Head

Reznikov on mobilization in Russia: Russian soldiers dying in war against Ukraine, their relatives rewarded with cars

LATEST

Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

Russia violates UN charter – Biden

Stoltenberg: NATO will do everything to make Moscow understand that it's impossible to win nuclear war, it must be prevented

Five missiles hit Zaporizhia in three districts, three people wounded

World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

Putin needs army of millions, his units taking run in Ukraine – Zelensky in interview with Bild

Upper floodgate of Pechenihy dam destroyed by missile strike, no casualties reported – President's Office Dpty Head

CoE Secretary General describes 'referenda' in occupied Ukrainian territories as mockery of democracy

Putin shows extreme disrespect to China, Turkey, other countries calling for diplomacy, end of war – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD