09:45 21.09.2022

Zelensky believes USA can put pressure on countries that want to 'stay aside' from war in Ukraine

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a video call on Tuesday with 42nd U.S. President Bill Clinton during the Global Clinton Initiative said that the United States could put pressure on countries that want to "stay aside" from the war in Ukraine.

"How can you help us more? We need to put pressure on some states in the world that can help us now – they have the artillery that we need and the appropriate weapons. And here the United States could put pressure [on these states]," Zelensky said in a video message.

According to him, he discussed this issue with U.S. congressmen and at the level of the U.S. president.

"There are some states that want to be on the sidelines today. But in the war of the aggressor, in the war of the colonial state – Russia, which is waging just such a war against us, open occupation, it is impossible to balance between good and evil. You need to choose a side. You cannot be in the middle," the president added.

