Zelensky: Our positions do not change from noise, any announcements somewhere

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a nightly video message that Ukraine's positions do not change depending on the noise and any announcements from outside.

"Today there is quite noisy news from Russia. And there are a lot of questions about this. But what actually happened? What did we hear that had not been heard before?" the president asked.

According to him, Ukraine's positions are clear and well known." More support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more support for intelligence, more support for the Special Operations Forces, more support for the Security Service of Ukraine, for the National Guard, for the police, for the border guards – for everyone who is gradually restoring our territorial integrity," he said.

"This is the only thing that should interest us. Not what sounds somewhere, but what our task is. Our positions do not change from noise or any announcements somewhere. And we enjoy the full support of our partners in this. So let's maintain the pressure. Let's preserve unity. Let's defend Ukraine. We are liberating our land. And we are not showing any signs of weakness," Zelensky said.

As reported, on Tuesday the so-called "People's Councils" of the self-proclaimed "republics" announced their decision to hold the so-called "referendums" on joining Russia from September 23 to September 27. Later on the holding of the so-called "referendum" in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions in the same period was announced by the heads of the occupation administrations of the regions.