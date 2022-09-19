Invaders lose about 170 soldiers, two tanks and two drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 170 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Monday morning, September 19, amounted to about 54,650 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost two tanks and two armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 2,212 and 4,720 units, respectively.

During the day, four artillery systems of the occupiers, three units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and three units of special equipment were destroyed in Ukraine, two unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 13 artillery systems in Ukraine, 312 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 168 air defense systems, 3,581 vehicles and a tanker truck, 125 units of special equipment and 15 vessels. Some 251 aircraft and 217 helicopters were destroyed, 920 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 238 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.