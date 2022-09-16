Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) have launched an investigation into the circumstances of a road accident in Brody, Lviv region, involving military equipment, which killed four people, including a four-year-old boy.

"The tragedy occurred around 08:00 p.m. on September 15. At a regulated intersection in the town of Brody, a passenger car collided with an armored personnel carrier moving as part of a column of military equipment. Due to the collision, three adults and a child died from injuries at the scene of the accident, four more people were hospitalized. Among them are two boys aged 7 and 8 years," the SBI said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Currently, a number of examinations have been appointed, all the circumstances of the accident are being established, an investigation is underway. SBI registered criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of driving rules (Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that four people were killed and four were hospitalized as a result of an accident near the town of Brody on the highway-Kyiv-Chop. "It is known about three dead women and one child. Two more women and two children were hospitalized in the medical institution," the patrol police department in Lviv region said in a statement.