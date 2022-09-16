Facts

11:57 16.09.2022

Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

2 min read
Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) have launched an investigation into the circumstances of a road accident in Brody, Lviv region, involving military equipment, which killed four people, including a four-year-old boy.

"The tragedy occurred around 08:00 p.m. on September 15. At a regulated intersection in the town of Brody, a passenger car collided with an armored personnel carrier moving as part of a column of military equipment. Due to the collision, three adults and a child died from injuries at the scene of the accident, four more people were hospitalized. Among them are two boys aged 7 and 8 years," the SBI said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Currently, a number of examinations have been appointed, all the circumstances of the accident are being established, an investigation is underway. SBI registered criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of driving rules (Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that four people were killed and four were hospitalized as a result of an accident near the town of Brody on the highway-Kyiv-Chop. "It is known about three dead women and one child. Two more women and two children were hospitalized in the medical institution," the patrol police department in Lviv region said in a statement.

Tags: #traffic_accident #sbi

MORE ABOUT

10:34 05.09.2022
SBI reports on suspicion of two soldiers involved in wounding children at fair in Chernihiv

SBI reports on suspicion of two soldiers involved in wounding children at fair in Chernihiv

13:55 01.09.2022
SBI notifies ex-director of Crimean SOE Service who withdrew $147,500 to Russian bank of suspicion

SBI notifies ex-director of Crimean SOE Service who withdrew $147,500 to Russian bank of suspicion

18:41 29.08.2022
SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

12:47 22.08.2022
SBI notifies ex-head of ammonia pipeline enterprise of suspicion in causing $1.5 mlm damage to Ukraine

SBI notifies ex-head of ammonia pipeline enterprise of suspicion in causing $1.5 mlm damage to Ukraine

14:03 05.08.2022
SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

16:35 18.07.2022
Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

16:54 06.07.2022
MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

17:07 02.06.2022
SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

15:00 01.06.2022
Court seizes liquefied gas sold by Ukrnafta on unlicensed exchange at reduced price – SBI

Court seizes liquefied gas sold by Ukrnafta on unlicensed exchange at reduced price – SBI

17:06 31.05.2022
Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

AD

HOT NEWS

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

Cruise missile hits industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih, preliminary without casualties – Vilkul

LATEST

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Nova Poshta allocates UAH 50 mln to restore branches in Kharkiv region

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Reznikov after conversation with his Latvian counterpart: Additional military support on its way

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

AD
AD
AD
AD