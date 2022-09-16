New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

US President Joe Biden has ordered a new $600 million military aid package for Ukraine, the White House said.

In total, Western countries, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, pledged to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR36.1 billion, follows from the data of the German Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the president, I am authorizing our 21st drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since September 2021. This $600 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $15.8 billion since the beginning of this administration," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

According to the Pentagon, capabilities in this package include additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 36,000 105mm artillery rounds; 1,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; four counter-artillery radars; four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; mine clearing equipment; claymore anti-personnel munitions; demolition munitions and equipment; small arms and ammunition; night vision devices, cold weather gear, and other field equipment.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy has calculated that all Western countries have pledged to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR36.1 billion. According to its data, the ten largest suppliers of arms and military equipment are the United States (EUR 25 billion), Great Britain (EUR 4.03 billion), Poland (EUR 1.8 billion), Germany (EUR 1.2 billion), Canada (EUR 930 million), the Czech Republic (EUR 340 million), Latvia (EUR 250 million), Australia (EUR 250 million), Estonia (EUR 250 million), and France (EUR 230 million).