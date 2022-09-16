Facts

10:46 16.09.2022

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

2 min read
New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

US President Joe Biden has ordered a new $600 million military aid package for Ukraine, the White House said.

In total, Western countries, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, pledged to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR36.1 billion, follows from the data of the German Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the president, I am authorizing our 21st drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since September 2021. This $600 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $15.8 billion since the beginning of this administration," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

According to the Pentagon, capabilities in this package include additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 36,000 105mm artillery rounds; 1,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; four counter-artillery radars; four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; mine clearing equipment; claymore anti-personnel munitions; demolition munitions and equipment; small arms and ammunition; night vision devices, cold weather gear, and other field equipment.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy has calculated that all Western countries have pledged to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR36.1 billion. According to its data, the ten largest suppliers of arms and military equipment are the United States (EUR 25 billion), Great Britain (EUR 4.03 billion), Poland (EUR 1.8 billion), Germany (EUR 1.2 billion), Canada (EUR 930 million), the Czech Republic (EUR 340 million), Latvia (EUR 250 million), Australia (EUR 250 million), Estonia (EUR 250 million), and France (EUR 230 million).

Tags: #usa #military

MORE ABOUT

12:54 16.09.2022
Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

11:39 10.09.2022
Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities

Shmyhal, US Treasury Secretary discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial capabilities

16:15 09.09.2022
Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

14:31 09.09.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

17:16 08.09.2022
Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

15:30 08.09.2022
U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

12:09 08.09.2022
Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

17:51 01.09.2022
Situation with US support may change for Ukraine if right-wing gets into next American political cycle – Hawke

Situation with US support may change for Ukraine if right-wing gets into next American political cycle – Hawke

16:06 01.09.2022
USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

AD

HOT NEWS

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

LATEST

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Nova Poshta allocates UAH 50 mln to restore branches in Kharkiv region

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Reznikov after conversation with his Latvian counterpart: Additional military support on its way

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

Zelensky meets with reps of analytical centers of USA and Europe

AD
AD
AD
AD