10:17 15.09.2022

President's car gets into accident in Kyiv, Zelensky has no serious injuries – press secretary

President's car gets into accident in Kyiv, Zelensky has no serious injuries – press secretary

 A passenger car collided with the car of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, press secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nykyforov said on Facebook.

"In Kyiv, a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. The doctors accompanying the head of state provided emergency assistance to the driver of the car and handed him over to an ambulance. The President was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found. Law enforcement officers will find out all the circumstances of the accident," he wrote.

