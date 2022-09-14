Enemy losses for past day amount to 350 military personnel, five tanks, 11 artillery systems, two aircraft and two helicopters

The losses of the Russian occupiers during the day amounted to 350 people of military personnel, five tanks, 11 artillery systems, two aircraft and two helicopters. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, the total enemy losses amount to almost 53,650 dead, the General Staff of Ukraine reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to September 14 approximately amounted to: about 53,650 people of military personnel (plus 350), 2,180 tanks (plus five) units, 4,665 armored combat vehicles (plus three) units, 1,290 artillery systems (plus 11) units, 311 MLRS, 167 air defense equipment (plus two) units, 246 aircraft (plus two) units, 215 helicopters (plus two) units, 908 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus four), 233 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 3,501 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 32) units, and 120 pieces of special equipment (plus three)," the message reads.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kharkiv and Donetsk directions. The data is being updated.