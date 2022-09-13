Movement of our troops continues – Zelensky

Facts

After the liberation of more than 6,000 square kilometers since the beginning of September, the movement of Ukrainian troops continues, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video message on Monday evening

“From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine - in the east and south. The movement of our troops continues,” he said.

“I am thankful to the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade, which has recovered from heavy fighting in the east and is advancing very bravely, very confidently in the south direction. I am thankful to the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade for steadily moving forward despite everything - despite the features of the open terrain, despite the artillery of the occupiers. I am thankful to the fighters of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade for the liberation of several settlements and very effective actions to neutralize the enemy's activity.

“Yesterday, we all saw the consequences of the Russian strikes. But at the same time, most of the terrorists' missiles were shot down. Nine of the twelve missiles were shot down. Seven missiles were shot down by warriors of the 138th Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "East" air command, and two missiles were shot down by the sky defenders of the 96th Kyiv anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Center air command. Thank you, our defenders!” the president stated.

