AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

The Ukrainian military is likely to liberate Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) within the next 72 hours, which will seriously worsen, but not completely cut Russian land lines of communication with Izium, according to the website of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The analysts says that Ukrainian successes on the Kharkiv City-Izium line are creating fissures within the Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing near Belohorivka (Luhansk region) in mid-May.

Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers of Russia’s key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8. So, according to the ISW forecast, Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours, severely degrading but not completely severing Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Izium. Ukrainian forces have likely advanced to positions within 15km of Kupyansk and will shell the town overnight.

In addition, analysts added that the AFU probably captured Shevchenkove or bypassed the settlement and advanced to Hrushivka. A Russian source said that Ukrainian troops captured Savintsi, Rakivka and Dovhalivka.

It is noted that the loss of Kupyansk and other rear areas on critical ground communication lines will hinder the efforts of the Russian Federation to support offensive and defensive operations.

The ISW confirms that the AFU regained control of Balakliya (Kharkiv region) on September 8, while the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in Balakliya, "inadvertently confirming that Russian forces no longer control the city."

Also, Ukrainian forces continue to strike at Russian ground communication lines, command posts and ammunition depots in Kherson region.