Facts

13:22 09.09.2022

AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

2 min read
AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

The Ukrainian military is likely to liberate Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) within the next 72 hours, which will seriously worsen, but not completely cut Russian land lines of communication with Izium, according to the website of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The analysts says that Ukrainian successes on the Kharkiv City-Izium line are creating fissures within the Russian information space and eroding confidence in Russian command to a degree not seen since a failed Russian river crossing near Belohorivka (Luhansk region) in mid-May.

Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv Oblast counteroffensives advanced to within 20 kilometers of Russia’s key logistical node in Kupyansk on September 8. So, according to the ISW forecast, Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours, severely degrading but not completely severing Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Izium. Ukrainian forces have likely advanced to positions within 15km of Kupyansk and will shell the town overnight.

In addition, analysts added that the AFU probably captured Shevchenkove or bypassed the settlement and advanced to Hrushivka. A Russian source said that Ukrainian troops captured Savintsi, Rakivka and Dovhalivka.

It is noted that the loss of Kupyansk and other rear areas on critical ground communication lines will hinder the efforts of the Russian Federation to support offensive and defensive operations.

The ISW confirms that the AFU regained control of Balakliya (Kharkiv region) on September 8, while the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in Balakliya, "inadvertently confirming that Russian forces no longer control the city."

Also, Ukrainian forces continue to strike at Russian ground communication lines, command posts and ammunition depots in Kherson region.

Tags: #war #isw

MORE ABOUT

12:59 09.09.2022
Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

12:29 09.09.2022
Russia has less than 200 Iskanders left – Ukrainian intelligence

Russia has less than 200 Iskanders left – Ukrainian intelligence

12:24 09.09.2022
Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

10:41 09.09.2022
Invaders kill nine civilians, wound 23 people in Donetsk region – Kyrylenko

Invaders kill nine civilians, wound 23 people in Donetsk region – Kyrylenko

09:28 09.09.2022
Zelensky: AFU liberate more than a thousand square kilometers of Ukraine from Russian occupation since Sept 1

Zelensky: AFU liberate more than a thousand square kilometers of Ukraine from Russian occupation since Sept 1

11:50 08.09.2022
Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

17:07 07.09.2022
Turning point in war may come when AFU receives long-range weapons – Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

Turning point in war may come when AFU receives long-range weapons – Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

13:02 07.09.2022
Russian redeployments of forces close to Kherson region creates opportunity for Ukrainian army to launch counteroffensive in Kharkiv region – ISW report

Russian redeployments of forces close to Kherson region creates opportunity for Ukrainian army to launch counteroffensive in Kharkiv region – ISW report

11:50 07.09.2022
Some 383 children killed, 742 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 383 children killed, 742 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

10:59 07.09.2022
Invaders shell Sloviansk, number of victims still unknown

Invaders shell Sloviansk, number of victims still unknown

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

LATEST

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

AD
AD
AD
AD