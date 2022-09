In Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers killed nine civilians, wounded 23 people, said head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On September 8, the Russians killed nine civilians in Donbas: five in Bakhmut, two in Zaitsevw, one in New York and one in Fedorivka. Another 23 people were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram channel.