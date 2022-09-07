Russian redeployments of forces close to Kherson region creates opportunity for Ukrainian army to launch counteroffensive in Kharkiv region – ISW report

On Tuesday, September 6, the Ukrainian army launched a series of counterattacks in Kharkiv region and recaptured several settlements, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said in a daily report.

“Russian redeployments of forces from this area to defend against the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson likely prompted and facilitated these counterattacks,” analysts note.

It is also indicated that the Ukrainian forces continue interception operations at the operational level and strike at Russian logistics hubs, vehicles, clusters of manpower and equipment, as well as control points on the territory of Kherson region.

In addition, according to ISW, Russian and Ukrainian sources reported active hostilities to the northwest of Kherson and in the western part of Kherson region along the Inhulets river.

At the same time, Russian troops on Tuesday gradually advanced south of Bakhmut and continued ground attacks to the north, northwest and southwest of Donetsk.

“Russian authorities continue setting conditions to Russify Ukrainians living in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory,” the report says.

Analysts also pointed out that according to the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency, published on September 6, Russia is taking actions that increase the likelihood of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhia NPP, but limits the ability of the station's personnel to respond effectively to emergencies.