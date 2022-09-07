Facts

12:44 07.09.2022

MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

1 min read
MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands the speedy correction of false information about Ukraine in the geography textbook for the eighth grade in Hungary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of the situation with the geography textbook for the eighth grade in Hungary. Yesterday, Ukrainian diplomats held a meeting at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, during which they noted the unacceptability of submitting unreliable and distorted facts about Ukraine. We demand that the false information in the textbook be corrected as soon as possible," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Earlier, the European Truth (Evropeiska Pravda) online publication reported that in Hungary, the state center OFI has developed a geography textbook for the 8th grade, in which "Hungarian schoolchildren are convinced that there is a civil war in Ukraine, in which Russia is certainly not involved."

Tags: #hungary #mfa

MORE ABOUT

15:36 05.09.2022
Covens with aggressor country's tricolors in center of Europe unacceptable – MFA

Covens with aggressor country's tricolors in center of Europe unacceptable – MFA

12:59 26.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

09:39 26.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

16:55 12.08.2022
Youth Council to be created under Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Youth Council to be created under Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

12:12 05.08.2022
Russia, which inherited worst Stalinist traditions, has become terrorist state that poses danger to whole world – MFA

Russia, which inherited worst Stalinist traditions, has become terrorist state that poses danger to whole world – MFA

11:22 04.08.2022
Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

14:49 01.08.2022
24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation

24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation

10:55 01.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians refrain from visiting southern regions of Serbia

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians refrain from visiting southern regions of Serbia

15:38 30.07.2022
Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

13:51 21.07.2022
Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders shell Sloviansk, number of victims still unknown

IAEA recommends stopping shelling of ZNPP, its vicinity, creating security zone

IAEA publishes report on ZNPP visit, ready for talks on nuclear safety, security protection zone at plant

Verkhovna Rada calls on EU countries, institutions to stop issuing Schengen visas for Russians

Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

LATEST

Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine confirms that key to successful execution of combat missions is effective activity of intelligence – Budanov

Russian redeployments of forces close to Kherson region creates opportunity for Ukrainian army to launch counteroffensive in Kharkiv region – ISW report

Some 383 children killed, 742 injured amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Zelensky considering possibility of participating in G20 summit in Indonesia, but hasn’t made final decision yet – Ukrainian FM

Zelensky: Ukraine to support IAEA's proposal to create security protection zone at ZNPP if it's about demilitarization of the plant

Invaders shell Sloviansk, number of victims still unknown

Zelensky: We will be able to build deep productive relations with new British PM

IAEA recommends stopping shelling of ZNPP, its vicinity, creating security zone

Zelensky urges to pay attention to all areas of the front

IAEA publishes report on ZNPP visit, ready for talks on nuclear safety, security protection zone at plant

AD
AD
AD
AD