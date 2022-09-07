MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands the speedy correction of false information about Ukraine in the geography textbook for the eighth grade in Hungary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of the situation with the geography textbook for the eighth grade in Hungary. Yesterday, Ukrainian diplomats held a meeting at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, during which they noted the unacceptability of submitting unreliable and distorted facts about Ukraine. We demand that the false information in the textbook be corrected as soon as possible," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Earlier, the European Truth (Evropeiska Pravda) online publication reported that in Hungary, the state center OFI has developed a geography textbook for the 8th grade, in which "Hungarian schoolchildren are convinced that there is a civil war in Ukraine, in which Russia is certainly not involved."