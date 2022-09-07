Facts

10:42 07.09.2022

IAEA recommends stopping shelling of ZNPP, its vicinity, creating security zone

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a report on the results of a visit to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops, recommended stopping the shelling of the plant and its vicinity and creating a security zone.

"The IAEA recommends that shelling on site and in its vicinity should be stopped immediately to avoid any further damages to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of the operating staff and to maintain the physical integrity to support safe and secure operation," the document posted on the agency's website on Tuesday said.

At the same time, this requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP.

The agency, in particular, pointed to the damage recorded by the mission from shelling on the open switchgear of the plant, the presence of military equipment standing under the flyover connecting the reactor blocks.

Military equipment present on site and kinetic military exchanges occurring in close proximity to vital areas undermine the designed physical protection system.

According to the report, this requires vehicles to be removed from areas where they could interfere with safety and security systems and equipment.

In addition, the IAEA said that the operating staff did not have unrestricted access to some areas, such as the spray cooling ponds, and that access to the cooling ponds area was required to be granted by the military personnel at the site. In the agency's view, such restrictions may limit the access of operating staff to some locations in case of an emergency and, thus, jeopardize the effectiveness of normal operation and the emergency response.

"Maintaining all safety systems for the ZNPP in normal operation and the physical protection system operational is a result of the efforts made by the operating personnel. However, these efforts are being taken under very challenging circumstances with military personnel and equipment as well as representatives of Rosatom being present on the site," the IAEA said.

In addition, it noted a certain shortage of licensed staff. However, according to the report, staffing was sufficient to perform normal operational functions.

The IAEA recommends that an appropriate work environment, including family support, for operating staff should be re-established.

"Furthermore, as the operator has the prime responsibility for nuclear safety and security, it should be able to fulfil its mission with clear lines of responsibilities and authorities," the report says.

On several occasions, the ZNPP lost, fully or partially, the off-site power supply as a result of military activities in the area. Off-site power is essential for the continued safe operation of the plant. The IAEA recommends that the off-site power supply line redundancy as designed should be re-established and available at any time, and that all military activities that may affect the power supply systems end.

According to the report, ZNPP has problems with the supply of diesel fuel for generators, which is necessary if it is impossible to meet its own needs for electricity in another way. In addition, the supply of spare parts "was made possible only on a case-by-case basis in an unpredictable manner based on personal arrangement." Similarly, maintaining the current fleet of fire trucks is challenging due to unavailable spare parts.

As a result, the IAEA recommends that all concerned parties should commit and contribute to ensuring effective supply chains for continued nuclear safety and security of the plant under all conditions including safe transportation corridors, taking advantage of the IAEA assistance and support programme as appropriate.

The IAEA recommends that the emergency response functions should be drilled and exercised, and the emergency response facilities to support these functions be re-established.

At the same time, the IAEA said that currently, routine radiation monitoring is being conducted as per regular procedures and radiation levels within a 30 km area around the ZNPP remain normal.

However, the agency said that since the start of the conflict, a lack of communication means and channels has been witnessed. The IAEA recommends that reliable and redundant communication means and channels, including internet and/or satellite connectivity, should be ensured with all external organizations necessary for the safe and secure operation of the facility.

The report also pays special attention to the need to comply with the safeguards under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons between Ukraine and the IAEA.

"Despite challenging circumstances, the IAEA has continued to implement safeguards in Ukraine, including during the ISAMZ [mission to ZNPP], and the IAEA has not found any indication that would give rise to a proliferation concern," the report says.

