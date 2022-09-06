Verkhovna Rada calls on EU countries, institutions to stop issuing Schengen visas for Russians

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved an address to the institutions of the European Union, as well as the parliaments and governments of its member states with a call to limit the issuance of Schengen visas for citizens of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

Respective draft resolution No. 7733 was backed by 327 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday, a member of the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, has said on the Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian parliament called on the European Council to endorse the political decision of the European Union, which was approved during the Gymnich meeting in Prague, the Czech Republic, on August 31, 2022, regarding complete cessation of the EU-Russia agreement on the facilitation of the issuance of visas, non-recognition of Russian passports issued in the recently occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as formulation of a common position of the EU on the revocation of 10 million Schengen visas that have been issued for Russian citizens and are currently valid.

The Verkhovna Rada also called on the EU institutions, parliaments and governments to introduce restriction on the issuance of Schengen and national visas, as well as a ban on entry for the citizens of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, with the exception for certain categories, including humanitarian issues, family reunification, political persecution, and immigration permit.