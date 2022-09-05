United24 charity platform raises more than $180 mln for Ukraine in four months

The total amount of charitable contributions through the United24 platform since its launch four months ago has exceeded $180 million, including $14 million collected through it in August, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reported.

"All collected funds go to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure. Thanks to your donations, powerful reconnaissance drones, medical equipment for doctors and much more have already been purchased," the ministry said.

According to the report, 739 drones, 82 emergency vehicles and 18 ambulances, five neonatal artificial lung ventilation devices, 15 anesthetic breathing devices and 24 operating tables were purchased for the collected funds.

At the same time, the agency indicated that the initiative was joined by world-class stars, caring people and citizens of more than 110 countries.

Among the top five donor countries, the ministry noted the USA, Germany, France, Great Britain and Canada.