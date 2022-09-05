Facts

17:03 05.09.2022

United24 charity platform raises more than $180 mln for Ukraine in four months

1 min read
United24 charity platform raises more than $180 mln for Ukraine in four months

The total amount of charitable contributions through the United24 platform since its launch four months ago has exceeded $180 million, including $14 million collected through it in August, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reported.

"All collected funds go to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Infrastructure. Thanks to your donations, powerful reconnaissance drones, medical equipment for doctors and much more have already been purchased," the ministry said.

According to the report, 739 drones, 82 emergency vehicles and 18 ambulances, five neonatal artificial lung ventilation devices, 15 anesthetic breathing devices and 24 operating tables were purchased for the collected funds.

At the same time, the agency indicated that the initiative was joined by world-class stars, caring people and citizens of more than 110 countries.

Among the top five donor countries, the ministry noted the USA, Germany, France, Great Britain and Canada.

Tags: #united24

MORE ABOUT

15:38 23.07.2022
Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

Imagine Dragons musicians become United24 ambassadors - Zelensky

10:29 19.07.2022
United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

15:58 11.07.2022
United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

17:25 06.07.2022
Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

Some $76.8 mln collected in two months of United24 work - Fedorov

08:54 06.07.2022
US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

US actor Liev Schreiber becomes UNITED24 charity platform ambassador

12:19 05.07.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

14:57 18.06.2022
Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

Govt to present Plan for Ukraine’s restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

12:39 06.06.2022
Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

Over UAH 1.5 bln collected on UNITED24 online platform for Ukraine's needs in one month – Zelensky

12:57 04.06.2022
Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

Zelensky, presenting United24 in Washington: it's not just fundraising, it's one of opportunities to prove to Russia that evil won't win

20:03 18.05.2022
Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

AD

HOT NEWS

Last power unit stopped at Zaporizhia NPP

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Borrell to Shmyhal: EU to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to European Union

Four IAEA reps leave Zaporizhia NPP, two remain on permanent basis – Energoatom

SBI reports on suspicion of two soldiers involved in wounding children at fair in Chernihiv

LATEST

Last power unit stopped at Zaporizhia NPP

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Ukrainian special forces destroy warehouse of ballots for ‘referendum’ in Zaporizhia region – Main Intelligence Agency

Borrell to Shmyhal: EU to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to European Union

Covens with aggressor country's tricolors in center of Europe unacceptable – MFA

Zelensky calls for introduction of 'visa solutions for Russian citizens' into eighth EU sanctions package

Four IAEA reps leave Zaporizhia NPP, two remain on permanent basis – Energoatom

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 382 children killed, 740 wounded – PGO

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN NOVA KAKHOVKA – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels; Kyiv's application for EU membership, support in Russia's war to be discussed

AD
AD
AD
AD