AFU repels enemy attacks in Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vremivka directions

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of Russian invaders in the direction of Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Vremivka. The occupiers are strengthening filtration measures in order to weaken the patriotic sentiments of the population of the temporarily occupied areas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched six missile and more than 20 air strikes on military and civilian targets on the territory of our state. In particular, the settlements of Poltavka, Pryshyb, Peremoha, Kreschenivka, Osokorivka and Bilohirya were hit," the headquarters said in the morning report on Facebook.

It is noted that with the beginning of twilight, the enemy became more active in Bakhmutske, Avdiyivska, Novopavlivsk and Zaporozhye directions. The defense forces managed to successfully repel enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutskoye, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Vremivka.

In particular, the destruction of enemy manpower in Zaporizhia direction was confirmed. According to intelligence, a convoy of enemy trucks, one of which was filled with the bodies of the dead, was heading towards Berdiansk, where a crematorium was set up.

In Bakhmut direction, from mortars, tanks, cannon and rocket artillery fired at the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmut, Kodema.

In Avdiyivka direction, the settlements of Avdiyivka, Vodiane, and Vesele were shelled from tanks, mortars and cannon artillery.

The General Staff said that during the day the aircraft of the Defense Forces made more than 40 sorties to support the actions of ground groups, during which several enemy command posts and an ammunition depot were destroyed. The unmanned aerial complex Bayraktar TV-2 launched a missile attack, as a result of which the ammunition detonated and 2 units of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed along with the crews.

The missile troops and artillery of the groupings of our troops continue to carry out the tasks of counter-battery combat, disrupting the enemy's command and control system and logistical support. Thus, more than ten accumulations of enemy manpower were hit, including three platoon strongholds. Three anti-aircraft missile systems and several armored vehicles of the invaders were destroyed.

"The aggressor feels the invincibility of the spirit of our people and the thirst for the liberation of Ukrainian lands. This is especially noticeable in the southern regions, where the occupiers are intensifying filtration measures, which is trying to weaken the patriotic sentiments of the population of the temporarily occupied areas," the General Staff said.