12:26 02.09.2022

ICRC doesn’t participate in forced deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, activities of Russian filtration camps – Mardini

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) does not take part in the forced deportation of Ukrainians to the Russian Federation and the activities of Russian filtration camps in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Director General of the organization Robert Mardini said.

"I would like to state that the ICRC is not involved in the forced displacement of people in the Russian Federation, because forced displacement contradicts the Geneva Conventions ... We, like you, only hear certain reports of forced deportation ...," Mardini said in an exclusive interview with Interfax–Ukraine.

Also, according to him, the international organization does not participate in the activities of Russian filtration camps in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

