Facts

18:20 01.09.2022

After agreement on changes in EU visa policy towards Russia, argument this is Putin's war is thing of past – Kuleba

2 min read
After agreement on changes in EU visa policy towards Russia, argument this is Putin's war is thing of past – Kuleba

After reaching an agreement on changes in the EU visa policy towards Russia, the argument that this is a war of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and all other Russians are innocent, has become a thing of the past, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I am convinced that the most important turning point that happened yesterday is that the argument that this is Putin's war, and everyone else is innocent, has remained in the past. This is very important. As now, without having this barrier in perception Russian aggression, we will be able to make much more powerful decisions," Kuleba said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

He drew attention to the fact that the decision regarding visas for Russians should be considered in dynamics.

"In the morning, at the beginning of the EU ministerial discussion, the basic solution was only to suspend the visa facilitation agreement for Russian citizens. But as a result of difficult discussions, as a result of an exchange of views between the EU foreign ministers and myself, a small working group was created, which significantly finalized this is a decision. After all, yesterday a political agreement was reached on changes in the EU visa policy towards Russia," the minister said.

Kuleba said it is not only about stopping the agreement, but also about a number of other steps.

"If yesterday's decision is duly implemented in good faith by all EU member states, then this decision will be as close as possible to what Ukraine wanted," he said.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister said the right decision was made, but the details in the implementation could destroy its effectiveness.

Tags: #eu_visa

MORE ABOUT

12:33 20.10.2015
Poroshenko urges govt, parliament to accelerate fulfilment of action plan on EU visa free regime

Poroshenko urges govt, parliament to accelerate fulfilment of action plan on EU visa free regime

AD

HOT NEWS

USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

IAEA mission decides to head for Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

LATEST

Situation with US support may change for Ukraine if right-wing gets into next American political cycle – Hawke

Russia announces 'protection of Russian-speaking population' of Moldova, same false pretext used to justify invasion of Ukraine – Nikolenko

Zelensky following call with Israeli PM: I count on Israel joining anti-Russia sanctions

Russian troops adjust their plans, actions due to Putin's order to reach administrative borders of Donetsk region until Sept 15 – AFU General Staff

NATO should and could do more to support Ukraine in war against Russia - retired US Army Special Forces officer

USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

Zelensky visits restored school in Irpin

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

SBI notifies ex-director of Crimean SOE Service who withdrew $147,500 to Russian bank of suspicion

IAEA mission enters ‘gray zone’, moving to Enerhodar

AD
AD
AD
AD