After agreement on changes in EU visa policy towards Russia, argument this is Putin's war is thing of past – Kuleba

After reaching an agreement on changes in the EU visa policy towards Russia, the argument that this is a war of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and all other Russians are innocent, has become a thing of the past, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I am convinced that the most important turning point that happened yesterday is that the argument that this is Putin's war, and everyone else is innocent, has remained in the past. This is very important. As now, without having this barrier in perception Russian aggression, we will be able to make much more powerful decisions," Kuleba said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

He drew attention to the fact that the decision regarding visas for Russians should be considered in dynamics.

"In the morning, at the beginning of the EU ministerial discussion, the basic solution was only to suspend the visa facilitation agreement for Russian citizens. But as a result of difficult discussions, as a result of an exchange of views between the EU foreign ministers and myself, a small working group was created, which significantly finalized this is a decision. After all, yesterday a political agreement was reached on changes in the EU visa policy towards Russia," the minister said.

Kuleba said it is not only about stopping the agreement, but also about a number of other steps.

"If yesterday's decision is duly implemented in good faith by all EU member states, then this decision will be as close as possible to what Ukraine wanted," he said.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister said the right decision was made, but the details in the implementation could destroy its effectiveness.