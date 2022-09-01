Facts

10:34 01.09.2022

Zelensky: We will do everything so that all peoples of Europe live freely

Zelensky: We will do everything so that all peoples of Europe live freely

We will do everything so that Ukrainians, Poles and all the peoples of Europe live freely, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said, addressing the people of Poland on the 83rd anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

"On September 1, 1939, […] Nazi Germany went to war against all free nations, starting with Poland. And there will not be such a generation of Ukrainians, Poles, all Europeans or people in general who will forget what Nazism brought and what the Nazi executioners were held accountable for," he said.

According to the head of state, "people believed that it would be possible to avoid the repetition of those terrible crimes and such a cruel war. But it was such a morning again. Only on February 24, 2022, when bombs and missiles hit peaceful cities. Once again, the ideology of hatred is trying to seize space in Europe through mass murder and terror."

"Burnt cities and villages were repeated. Katyń was repeated – in Olenivka. The deportation was repeated," he said.

However, from the first minute of this war, "we receive real help from true friends and brothers, who have become our powerful rear and are doing everything to help us win," Zelensky said.

"We will do everything to ensure that Ukrainians, Poles and all the peoples of Europe live freely. So that every generation of our peoples, all Europeans and people in general remember what racism was and what the racist executioners will be punished for. We will do everything to ensure that the morning of September 1, the morning of June 22 and the morning of February 24 do not repeat. Never again. We will do everything so that hatred finally loses," the president said.

Tags: #world_war_ii

