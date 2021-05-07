Facts

12:11 07.05.2021

Almost half of Ukrainians agree that World War II unleashed as result of conspiracy between Hitler, Stalin

Almost half of Ukrainians agree that World War II unleashed as result of conspiracy between Hitler, Stalin

A total of 48% of Ukrainians agree with the opinion that World War II was unleashed as a result of the conspiracy of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin to divide spheres of influence in Europe and the conclusion of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, according to the results of a nationwide poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Center for Political Sociology.

At the same time, 29% of the respondents disagree with this thesis, and another 23% were undecided about the answer.

Among the younger age group (18-29 years old) 50% of the respondents agree with this statement and 22% disagree. The same position prevails among the electorate of all parties, except for the Opposition Platform - For Life.

According to the poll, 46% of Ukrainian citizens agree that the Soviet Union could not have won the war against Nazi Germany without the help of the Western allies from the anti-Hitler coalition. Some 35% of the respondents disagree with this statement, and another 19% were undecided about the answer.

In addition, 25% of Ukrainians believe that Victory Day is, first of all, a celebration of the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition in World War II, 37% call this day a celebration of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. At the same time, 25% of the respondents do not share any of the above formulations. The researchers note that the Soviet interpretation is still prevalent in the central, southern and eastern regions. Also, almost half of the inhabitants of the south and east (41% and 46%, respectively) did not choose any of these options.

All-Ukrainian poll "Victory Day and its Place in the Historical Memory of the Ukrainian: what Meaning do Citizens Put into this Date?" was held by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from April 22 to 29, 2021 in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A total of 2,021 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error is 2.3%.

