Scholz: Germany to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Germany has reconsidered its attitude to military support for Ukraine and plans to provide the necessary assistance as much as necessary, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said speaking at Charles University in Prague.

“Germany will keep up its support for Kyiv for as long as it takes,” Scholz stressed, Reuters informed.

He also promised that in the coming weeks and months Germany will send Ukraine the most advanced weapons, such as air defense systems, radars and reconnaissance drones.

According to him, Germany can also take responsibility for building up the artillery and air defense potential of Ukraine.

Scholz also called for the enlargement of the European Union and the inclusion of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

"Our Europe is united in peace and freedom and is open to all European nations who share our values," he said, calling on the EU members "close ranks, resolve old conflicts and find new solutions."