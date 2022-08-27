As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

As of the morning of August 27, as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, 377 children were killed, 733 were injured, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 67, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhia region - 42.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,328 educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 289 were completely destroyed.