Russian hackers carry out new cyber attack on Ukrainian govt agencies using topic of salaries

The Ukrainian Government Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-UA, which operates as part of the cyber defense center of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, reports that Russian hackers are carrying out another cyber attack on government agencies, this time using the topic of salary changes.

CERT-UA warns of new dangerous e-mails with the file "changes in wages with accruals.docx" that were received by employees of state organizations in Ukraine.

Opening a document is fraught with damage to the computer by the Cobalt Strike Beacon malware.

CERT-UA initiated measures to block the domain name and the corresponding server.