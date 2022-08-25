Scholz visits soldiers of AFU, promises to continue to support Ukraine with weapons

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the Putlos military training ground and met with soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are being trained in Germany, he promised to continue supporting Ukraine with weapons.

"We will continue to support them with our financial resources, as well as with weapons that we can provide from Germany, so that we can do exactly what is needed on the ground now, so that soldiers receive the best possible support they need," Scholz said at a press conference on Thursday, according to the chancellor's website.

He recalled that Germany had supplied Ukraine with a large number of very effective, as well as heavy weapons, including the Cheetah anti-aircraft tank.

Scholz added that Germany will also supply modern equipment that is capable of using radar technologies, for example, for reconnaissance of enemy artillery positions, as well as, for example, to protect the airspace of an entire city, like the IRIS-T case.

"We provide all this support because Ukraine has the right to defend its country, integrity, independence and sovereignty and can be sure of the support of its many international friends and allies, but especially of the support from Germany," the Chancellor said.