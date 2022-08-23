Facts

10:02 23.08.2022

Zelensky: New format of Kyiv Initiative is promising line of work in Euro-Atlantic direction

1 min read
Zelensky: New format of Kyiv Initiative is promising line of work in Euro-Atlantic direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the new negotiation format of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe “Kyiv Initiative" a promising line of work in the Euro-Atlantic direction.

“Today the new diplomatic and security format Kyiv Initiative was founded. Ukraine's European neighbors are already participating in its work. These are Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the Baltic states,” the president said in his traditional video address on Monday.

According to Zelensky, “we will gradually involve other countries. In the Kyiv Initiative format, the work takes place at the level of foreign policy advisors to the heads of state. From the Ukrainian side, these are Andriy Sybiha and Andriy Yermak.”

“And this format will allow us to strengthen cooperation in the region and joint protection of our interests, primarily security. This is a very promising line of our work in the Euro-Atlantic direction,” the president said.

