Russian military unit burning in Azovske village of Dzhankoi district in Crimea – Chubarov

A Russian military unit is burning on Tuesday morning in the village of Qalay (Azovske) of Dzhankoi district in the temporarily occupied Crimea, head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov said.

"There are reports from the temporarily occupied Crimea: a well-aimed hit on a military unit of orcs in the village of Qalay (now Azovske) of Dzhankoi district. Explosions are heard within an hour," Chubarov wrote on Facebook.

He added that they got into the ammunition storage, "the sounds of explosions are herad far across the steppe."