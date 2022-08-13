Facts

11:17 13.08.2022

Visa restrictions for Russian citizens in Europe fair – Zelensky

2 min read
Visa restrictions for Russian citizens in Europe fair – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers visa restrictions for Russian citizens in Europe to be fair.

"We all understand that there are people who really need protection, who are persecuted in Russia, who can even be killed, which means they should get help from the civilized world," he said in a traditional video message on Friday evening.

According to him, "these are well-known legal mechanisms – through refugee, through the application for asylum, through other opportunities to help and support."

"But this is for those who fight, for those who are persecuted. And this should not apply to the rest of Russian citizens in Europe, tourism, entertainment, business trips. It is impossible to work for a terrorist state," Zelensky said.

"Firstly, there must be a guarantee that Russian assassins and state terror aids will not use the Schengen. And secondly, you can't destroy the very idea of Europe, our common European values, that is, you can't turn Europe into a supermarket where it doesn't matter who comes in – the main thing is that a person simply pays for the goods," he said.

"Therefore, visa restrictions for citizens of the Russian Federation are fair and all defenders of European values should insist on them," he said.

Tags: #visa #russians

MORE ABOUT

19:12 12.08.2022
Informal EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss idea of ​​visa ban for Russians on Aug 31

Informal EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss idea of ​​visa ban for Russians on Aug 31

14:55 11.08.2022
Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

16:54 25.06.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

17:06 06.06.2022
Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

Zelensky on visa regime with Russia: Today I have enough opportunities to achieve positive results here

20:54 25.05.2022
Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

10:47 15.04.2022
Zelensky: Russians fighting for sake of looting, torture, as a horde – Zelensky

Zelensky: Russians fighting for sake of looting, torture, as a horde – Zelensky

15:23 25.03.2022
Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine – Arestovych

Russia has poor level of raise of reservists to be sent to Ukraine – Arestovych

11:16 18.03.2022
Russians responsible for war against Ukraine, even poisoned by propaganda - Kuleba

Russians responsible for war against Ukraine, even poisoned by propaganda - Kuleba

11:41 16.03.2022
Pre-registration of Ukrainians wishing to enter Israel is not violation of visa-free travel – Israeli Foreign Ministry

Pre-registration of Ukrainians wishing to enter Israel is not violation of visa-free travel – Israeli Foreign Ministry

15:21 15.03.2022
Ukraine may cancel visa-free regime for Israel – source

Ukraine may cancel visa-free regime for Israel – source

AD

HOT NEWS

Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

LATEST

On 10-point scale, effectiveness of Ukraine's Armed Forces estimated at 12 points – Pentagon

Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

Saakashvili receiving appropriate medical aid in civilian clinic - Georgian justice minister

Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

All critical infrastructure facilities fully restored in Sumy region – dpty head of President's Office

NABU: New defendants identified in case on embezzlement at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP

On Youth Day, Zelensky, his wife take part in action Child Rescuers - War Heroes

Youth Council to be created under Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

SBU establishes that Kadyrov's friend tortured minor during occupation in Kyiv region

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

AD
AD
AD
AD