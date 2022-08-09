Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal calls on the world to influence Russia so that its military immediately leave the territory of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the adjacent territories and the town of Energodar.

"The mining of Europe's largest nuclear power plant and the provocative shelling carried out by Russian troops should receive an appropriate assessment. Russia should get the status of a state sponsor of terrorism," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister noted that the authorities are talking about this with all partners and, first of all, with the United States, where such an initiative has already received the support of the Congress.

"On behalf of the government, I also want to call on the world to influence Russia so that its military immediately leave the territory of the nuclear power plant, adjacent territories and the town of Energodar. Since the consequences of a potential catastrophe will be felt not only by Ukraine, but also by the whole world," the Prime Minister stressed.