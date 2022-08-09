Facts

18:56 09.08.2022

Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

1 min read
Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal calls on the world to influence Russia so that its military immediately leave the territory of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the adjacent territories and the town of Energodar.

"The mining of Europe's largest nuclear power plant and the provocative shelling carried out by Russian troops should receive an appropriate assessment. Russia should get the status of a state sponsor of terrorism," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister noted that the authorities are talking about this with all partners and, first of all, with the United States, where such an initiative has already received the support of the Congress.

"On behalf of the government, I also want to call on the world to influence Russia so that its military immediately leave the territory of the nuclear power plant, adjacent territories and the town of Energodar. Since the consequences of a potential catastrophe will be felt not only by Ukraine, but also by the whole world," the Prime Minister stressed.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

14:39 09.08.2022
Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

09:15 09.08.2022
Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

16:23 08.08.2022
ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

12:48 08.08.2022
Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

09:35 08.08.2022
Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

14:46 06.08.2022
Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

12:00 06.08.2022
Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

11:44 06.08.2022
Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

17:31 05.08.2022
Readiness for heating season is almost 60% – Ukrainian PM

Readiness for heating season is almost 60% – Ukrainian PM

17:25 05.08.2022
Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Defense Ministry about explosions in Crimea: We cannot determine cause of fire, but remind you about rules of fire safety, prohibition of smoking in unidentified places

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

There are series of explosions at military airfield in Crimea – media

Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Ministry about explosions in Crimea: We cannot determine cause of fire, but remind you about rules of fire safety, prohibition of smoking in unidentified places

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

There are series of explosions at military airfield in Crimea – media

Preparations underway for transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine – spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

EC on Amnesty International report: what happens in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russia

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Relatives of Azovstal defenders appeal to Zelensky to prevent fake tribunal of Azov regiment fighters

New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD