New countries confirm their participation in Crimea Platform summit on Aug 23 daily – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that confirmations of countries for participation in the Crimea Platform summit on August 23 are received daily, the ministry's press service reports.

"It's too early to reveal all the cards, we are in the process. But I can say that new confirmations from countries that they will join the summit are coming every day," the ministry's press service quoted Kuleba as saying.

The Minister noted that the most important thing is the fact that the Crimea Platform summit is being held, even online and despite the war.

"The signal that we send to the world by holding this summit is very simple: under any circumstances, Ukraine will never forget any of its occupied territories, in particular Crimea," he stressed.