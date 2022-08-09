Facts

11:07 09.08.2022

New countries confirm their participation in Crimea Platform summit on Aug 23 daily – Kuleba

1 min read
New countries confirm their participation in Crimea Platform summit on Aug 23 daily – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that confirmations of countries for participation in the Crimea Platform summit on August 23 are received daily, the ministry's press service reports.

"It's too early to reveal all the cards, we are in the process. But I can say that new confirmations from countries that they will join the summit are coming every day," the ministry's press service quoted Kuleba as saying.

The Minister noted that the most important thing is the fact that the Crimea Platform summit is being held, even online and despite the war.

"The signal that we send to the world by holding this summit is very simple: under any circumstances, Ukraine will never forget any of its occupied territories, in particular Crimea," he stressed.

Tags: #crimea #crimea_platform

MORE ABOUT

15:57 02.08.2022
Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

13:28 27.07.2022
Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

16:35 18.07.2022
Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

14:22 20.06.2022
Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

Brussels once again extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea by year

15:15 07.06.2022
Tasheva: About 600 people being held hostage in Kherson region, mostly journalists and activists

Tasheva: About 600 people being held hostage in Kherson region, mostly journalists and activists

15:33 27.05.2022
Invaders export tens of thousands of tonnes of grain, vegetables from Kherson region to Crimea – head of regional administration

Invaders export tens of thousands of tonnes of grain, vegetables from Kherson region to Crimea – head of regional administration

15:08 13.05.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia

16:59 31.03.2022
Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

Search for optimal solutions for Crimea to be bilateral – Umerov

20:59 28.03.2022
Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

12:31 17.03.2022
Russian invaders already steal Ukraine's water worth UAH 620 mln – inspectorate

Russian invaders already steal Ukraine's water worth UAH 620 mln – inspectorate

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

EC on Amnesty International report: what happens in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russia

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

LATEST

Preparations underway for transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine – spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

EC on Amnesty International report: what happens in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russia

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Relatives of Azovstal defenders appeal to Zelensky to prevent fake tribunal of Azov regiment fighters

New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

Zelensky believes that Western countries should ban entry to all Russian citizens

Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

AD
AD
AD
AD