10:43 09.08.2022

Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden for allocating another, unprecedented $1 billion security assistance package to Ukraine.

"I'm grateful to the US people and Joe Biden personally for allocating another unprecedented security aid package of $1 billion to Ukraine. Every dollar of such aid is a step towards defeating the aggressor. We'll always remember leadership support of the United States at a time when it's most needed!" he said on Twitter.

