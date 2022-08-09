Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked US President Joe Biden for allocating another, unprecedented $1 billion security assistance package to Ukraine.

"I'm grateful to the US people and Joe Biden personally for allocating another unprecedented security aid package of $1 billion to Ukraine. Every dollar of such aid is a step towards defeating the aggressor. We'll always remember leadership support of the United States at a time when it's most needed!" he said on Twitter.